Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $684,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $90.33 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.