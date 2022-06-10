Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $639,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $259.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

