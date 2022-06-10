Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

