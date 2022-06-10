Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $698,000 Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.52. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

