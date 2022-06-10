Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

