Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.