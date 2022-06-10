Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.39% of Zscaler worth $177,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,961 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.42 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $239.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

