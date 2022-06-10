Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,645 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $178,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STE opened at $221.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.