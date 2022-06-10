Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,133 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Cheniere Energy worth $179,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $137.35 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

