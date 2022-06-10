Legal & General Group Plc Has $179.61 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Gartner worth $179,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Shares of IT opened at $256.18 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average is $290.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

