Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $181,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Evergy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

