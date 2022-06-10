Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Sun Life Financial worth $183,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.96.

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.