XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,022 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.46% of XPeng worth $184,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 5.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

