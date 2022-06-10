Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $184,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,207,000 after purchasing an additional 334,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,368,000 after purchasing an additional 320,585 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

