Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,088 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of Garmin worth $186,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after buying an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,654.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 519,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after buying an additional 387,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $45,527,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.79 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

