Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,601 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.24% of Alliant Energy worth $191,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.