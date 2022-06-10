Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $209,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.58 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

