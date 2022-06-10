Legal & General Group Plc Has $221.38 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,857 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $221,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

