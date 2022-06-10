Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $189,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $353.31 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.31 and a 200-day moving average of $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

