Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,093 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.88% of Quest Diagnostics worth $186,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after buying an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

