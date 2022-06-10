Legal & General Group Plc Sells 329,468 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 329,468 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.38% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $190,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

