Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of Etsy worth $211,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

