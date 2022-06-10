PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.73% of PACCAR worth $222,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

