V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165,162 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of V.F. worth $211,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.