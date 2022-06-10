CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

