DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys Shares of 1,596 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,784 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NIO opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.