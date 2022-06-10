Crestline Management LP Invests $26.23 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,233,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

