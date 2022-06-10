BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) & Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Critical Contrast

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 8.79% -305.74% 15.94% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRP and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 1 11 1 3.00 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

BRP currently has a consensus target price of $132.43, suggesting a potential upside of 96.37%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 74.35%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than Wallbox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP and Wallbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $6.11 billion 0.90 $633.93 million $6.34 10.64 Wallbox $84.68 million 19.02 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Volatility and Risk

BRP has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. The company also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

