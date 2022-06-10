Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

