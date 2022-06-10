Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $39.14 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

