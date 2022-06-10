Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $924,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,808 shares of company stock valued at $57,020,745 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

NYSE:ANET opened at $98.41 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.