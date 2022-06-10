USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USNA stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

