Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.76 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

