Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

