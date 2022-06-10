Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.12.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

