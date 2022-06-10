Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,300 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Graco were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after buying an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.