Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

