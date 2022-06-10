DSC Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

