Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 276.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

