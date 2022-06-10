Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

