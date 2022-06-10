D1 Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 216,641 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $847,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.