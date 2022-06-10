Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

