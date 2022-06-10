Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

