Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,277 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.00% of Waters worth $227,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $336.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

