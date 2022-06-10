Legal & General Group Plc Sells 27,881 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,881 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $228,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $494.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.56 and a 200 day moving average of $494.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.44.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

