Legal & General Group Plc Sells 52,949 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Ameriprise Financial worth $229,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

NYSE AMP opened at $265.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.68 and its 200 day moving average is $292.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

