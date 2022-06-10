Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,670 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Global Payments worth $230,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.