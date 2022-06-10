Legal & General Group Plc Has $232.39 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $232,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Boston Properties stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

