Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of Pool worth $192,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $416.39 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $377.52 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.