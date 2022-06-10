Legal & General Group Plc Sells 32,764 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.88% of Trimble worth $193,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.